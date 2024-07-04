State Medical Examiner Rules Cause Of Death Of Tulsa Woman As Homicide

The State Medical Examiner says Cassidy Ritchie's manner of death is a homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries to her head, middle section, arms and legs.

Wednesday, July 3rd 2024, 9:41 pm

By: News On 6


Ritchie went missing in January.

She was found dead and buried beneath clothes in the back of her car that was wrecked and left near Inola.

Investigators say her husband, Chris Morland, beat Ritchie to death after a fight.

The autopsy also shows Ritchie had drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Morland is charged with first-degree murder and is due in court later this month.

