Caught On Camera: Groundhog And Fox Trying To Enjoy Snacks At Grand Lake Home

Video from Scott Gallagher's home in Grand Lake shows a groundhog trying to enjoy a snack when a fox shows up to do the same.

Thursday, July 4th 2024, 8:36 am

By: News On 6


When it comes to food, a lot of folks can be protective. And it’s the same for wildlife.

It turns out groundhogs are pretty fast! This one in the video charged at the fox.

The fox managed to circle around to grab something from a bowl before the groundhog chased it off once and for all.

Gallagher said these two are regulars at his house. He’s even named them. The fox is Roxy and the groundhog is Paula.

Gallagher said they both had babies close by, so they were protecting their little ones and their meal.
