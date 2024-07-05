Finding Calm On The Canvas: Oklahoma Artist Paints Red Dirt Roads Using Gravel To Create Pigment

A Noble County artist finds inspiration from Oklahoma's red dirt roads as she bikes along them. Her art began as a hobby during her children's nap times and evolved into a full-fledged creative outlet.

By: Katie Eastman

Just north of Stillwater in Noble County, Callie Whitley turns on a “relaxing Mozart” playlist and begins to paint flowers at her kitchen table.

"I have four kids, so generally, it's not quiet," Whitley laughed.

But when the kids are out, Whitley finds calm on her canvas.

Her art began as a hobby during her children's nap times and evolved into a full-fledged creative outlet with a lesson. Her medium of choice? Watercolor, known for its unpredictable nature—a quality that Whitley learned to embrace.

"The thing about watercolor is it's almost uncontrollable," she explained. "I think that’s been a really good thing for me because I’ve always struggled trying to be a perfectionist—I cannot be perfect at this—I’ll just let it go."

Letting go also happens as she rides her bike on the red dirt roads of Oklahoma. While training for the Mid-South gravel bike race, she found herself captivated by the landscape and began to use oil paints to capture it.

"I’m out of breath, and I’m just doing research,” said Whitley, as she reached the top of what gravel cyclists call “the peak” on Noble County back roads.

As she rides, she looks for inspiration all around her. She notices the shapes of the clouds, the direction of the wind, and the color of the dirt. Whitley will often stop and collect samples.

She uses the dirt to create pigment to paint the red dirt roads.

"Just having a little bit of beauty from it to make beauty with was a unique idea to me," she said.

Whitley admits there have been numerous failed attempts, acknowledging that imperfection is an integral part of the artistic process.

"I've had many, many bad paintings that I wouldn’t want to show people," she said.

For Whitley, this pursuit of creativity isn’t just about art—it’s about maintaining perspective amidst the chaos of motherhood.

"I think there's been different times in motherhood where it felt overwhelming," she shared, "and being able to take a little bit of time to do things that I enjoy too, and not just the never-ending laundry, is good for my perspective."

A perspective on finding passion along every path.

To view and buy her art, click here to visit her website.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news