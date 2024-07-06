Tulsa Drillers Encouraging People To Donate To Blood Drive

The largest one-day blood drive in Eastern Oklahoma was back in Downtown Tulsa, with the annual event on July 5th. Donors said being able to give back and get tickets to a Drillers game is a winning combination.

The organization Our Blood Institute said this is really needed since donations in July are always low because of the hot weather, and people are out of town traveling and cannot donate.

People who gave at the drive said they knew someone who needed donated blood.

As the Tulsa Drillers played back-to-back games this Friday, donors outside OneOK Field were pumped to give blood.

The organization Our Blood Institute and the Drillers have partnered for the annual drive for over 15 years. They said they have impacted the lives of more than 5,000 patients.

Liz Moran from Tulsa started donating and organizing blood drives when she was 16 years old.

"It's to contribute to the community,” said Moran. “There's obviously a significant need for blood. I've been in medical my whole life."

Now, she has inspired her 16-year-old daughter, Rylee Wilson, to donate for the first time.

"I just came with my mom,” said Wilson. “I was like, 'She's doing it, I'm doing it. I'm old enough. Let's do this.'"

Tim Considine and his family from Broken Arrow said they love going to Drillers games and are using the blood drive as a learning moment for the kids.

"Just trying to lead by example,” said Considine. “If I do something good, hopefully they

He is also donating for the first time after his dad had surgery and will surprise his dad with the news.

"That we donated blood because someone helped him, so we're trying to help someone else,” said Considine. “Kind of pass it forward. I hope he loves it. I think he will."

Donors also got all kinds of thank-you gifts.

"Got one of the shirts, a chair, and our two tickets, our Drillers tickets,” said Kami Ames from Owasso.

Giving back and enjoying America's favorite pastime: That's a home run.

The next big blood drive in Tulsa is July 13th at the Renaissance Hotel.

You can also donate during business hours at OBI centers. For more information on donating blood visit here.