The Gathering Place Celebrates National Koi Day

Sunday, July 7th 2024, 6:54 pm
July 7 is National Koi Day and The Gathering Place had education activities to celebrate.
Families learned about koi fish and create their own water-colored painting next to the koi ponds. There was also a scavenger hunt where participants could win a koi fish sticker.
The Gathering Place will have free events throughout the week.
For more information about events at The Gathering Place CLICK HERE.
