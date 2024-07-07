The Gathering Place Celebrates National Koi Day

The Gathering Place celebrated National Koi Day with free events.

By: News On 6

July 7 is National Koi Day and The Gathering Place had education activities to celebrate.

Families learned about koi fish and create their own water-colored painting next to the koi ponds. There was also a scavenger hunt where participants could win a koi fish sticker.

The Gathering Place will have free events throughout the week.

Monday there will be free boat rides from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday they will have a Tai Chi fitness class from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday they will host an exploration station where kids will learn how to make a gas that can stop fires, that is from 10 a.m. to noon.

