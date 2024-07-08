'Now That Storm Is Kind Of Over With I Feel Better' Tulsan In The Path Of Hurricane Beryl

More than 1,700 flights were canceled at airports nationwide as a result of Beryl and there are some Oklahomans in the storms path. For many their families back home have been waiting and worrying.

LaDon Holland and some family are in Galveston for vacation. The family had a cruise booked for months but the storm forced a change of plans.

Holland said he was looking forward to going on his first cruise.

“We were supposed to port out today on the Mariner of the Sea,” he said.

But his vacation plans were put on pause as Hurricane Beryl passed over Galveston.

“It kind of hit it was around 3 a.m., we were just hearing the rain, heavy wind, rain and everything,” Holland said.

Holland said his hotel’s power has been out for a while and his cruise was delayed until Tuesday.

While he is not used to hurricanes, he said the wind and rain feel familiar.

“Kind of reminds me of last year, the Father’s Day storm,” Holland said.

Holland said he’s more at ease knowing his cruise will still happen.

“Now that the storm is kind of over with, I feel better about it now," he said.

And he’s grateful his family is okay.

“Luckily where we’re at, we're kind of in a decent spot,” Holland said.

Holland said his family hopes to leave for their cruise Tuesday and plan to head home to Tulsa on Sunday.