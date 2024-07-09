Braum's An Affair Of The Heart Kicks Off July 12th

Braum's An Affair of the Heart is happening this weekend July 12-14. The annual contemporary craft show and marketplace event features pop-up shops, vendors and craftsmen.

By: Hayden Alexander

The event highlights small-businesses, entrepreneurs, artists and handmade goods. The event started small with only 60 vendors, but now over 1,000 vendors from more than 15 states travel to sell their unique selection of one-of-a-kind items. The first show took place in 1985 Oklahoma City and came to Tulsa in 1995. Today there are multiple shows including two in Oklahoma City and two in Tulsa.

"What started as a small, one-day event 39 years ago has amassed into a business that we could not have dreamed of nearly four decades ago," Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of Braum's An Affair of the Heart said.

This year some vendors in attendance are Lolli and Pop Shops, Boss + Hattie's, Jess Laine Arts and All of Us Old Plantation Soups.

Braum's Affair of the Heart is this weekend July 12th-14th at the at SageNet Center at Expo Square. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday July 12th and Saturday July 13th. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday July 14th. Admission is $12 at the door for un-limited re-entry all three days. Admission is free for kids 12 and under. To purchase tickets visit www.aaoth.com.

