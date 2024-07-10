Recommended Air Conditioning Setting For When You Are Home Or Away

Record-breaking heat is gripping parts of the nation, forcing many people to stay inside with their air conditioning on full blast.

By: News On 6

While some suggest turning your AC off when you leave, HVAC technicians suggest keeping it on.

Experts said it's cheaper, especially if you'll only be gone a few hours.

"The Department of Energy recommends around 82 degrees at night and about 85 degrees when you leave the house so it doesn't have to work so hard to get back," David Watsky, Senior Editor with CNET said.

If you're home during the day, it's recommended to keep the temperature set at 78 to save on your monthly bill.