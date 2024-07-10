Oklahoma Prisoner Appears In Court Facing Conspiracy Charge Related To Jan. 2022 Murder

A prisoner in Oklahoma went back to court in a new trial on Tuesday, charged with conspiring to have a man in Tulsa killed.

Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 9:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Court documents show Richard Deeter asked other members of the Aryan Brotherhood gang to find Michael Johnson because Johnson owed Deeter money.

The affidavit said Deeter told the man to either get cash from Johnson or take his Mustang.

Documents show in January 2022, the men ambushed Johnson as he got home with his girlfriend and shot and killed him.

Prosecutors said detectives found Facebook messages where Deeter had asked for several people's debts to be collected.

Detectives said they also found a ledger who owed him money and how much.

Deeter is already serving a sentence for drugs and weapons convictions.

