Anchor Tess Maune Reads With Kids At Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Pop Kids Summer Storytime

By: News On 6

Woodland Hills Mall and Tulsa Pop Kids are hosting their Summer Storytime series for children again this summer.

It happens each Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the play area on the lower level of the mall.

Tulsa Pop Kids gives out a free book to every child there and has different craft activities for the kids.

There was a great group of kiddos for Tuesday’s storytime, which was all about the outdoors. News On 6's Tess Maune was invited to be the guest reader, reading “Explorers of the Wild."

Tess said it's a really sweet book and she had lots of help with all the kids who were engaged and wonderful listeners.

Summer Storytime at the mall wraps up on July 30.