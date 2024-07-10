Doctor On Call: Water Safety For Parents And Kids

Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine joined News On 6 to talk about water safety for parents and kids following multiple drownings during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

By: News On 6

Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine joined News On 6 to talk about water safety for parents and kids following multiple drownings during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Who is the most at risk for drowning?

"As a pediatrician, it's kind of two fold. Drowning greatly affects younger children, ages one to four, but then also as an upswing, teenagers especially in lakes and water sporting environments that are not just pools in your backyard," Dr. Sauls explained.

What should older kids and teenagers be aware of when getting in the water?

"A big focus for these older kids will be knowing your limits and also being weather and environmentally aware. So if you're in a new place, even a new spot in the lake you've typically gone to, be aware of those environmental situations. But also keeping yourself safe by wearing a life jacket even if you're a well seasoned swimmier. Sometimes those undercurrents or those shelf rocks in the deepness of the water can be unexpected. So making sure you're prepared even as older children, teenagers and adults wearing those life jackets and in those kind of uncharted waters," Dr. Sauls said.

When is the best time for kids to start swimming lessons?

"So they do swimming lessons for little babies. They do parent and me classes. That can be a great introduction to water and swimming for small infants. They have safety classes for swimming and swim lessons. So as young as you're able to comfortably get your child in the water," Dr. Sauls said.

What recommendations do you have for parents on having safety conversations with their kids?

"So great to have a conversation before you go into your swimming environment. Nor right when you get to the pool or your friend's that have a pool, kids too excited to have that conversation at home beforehand," Dr. Sauls said.

What are some safety precautions parents can take?

"Know your limits, but there's some things families can do to be prepared for safety. So having your children dress in bright neon colors so they're easy and safest to find. Also making sure you have the safest pool set up possible. So having alarms on the doors out to the swimming area or having a pool fence that's at least 4 feet tall with a latching door that's self latching, all of those safety precautions. Most importantly is going to be parent supervision, making sure your kids are paid attention to have an adult in the water with the children so that they can stay as safe as possible. Really the biggest thing is when you take off those floaties off to eat a meal make sure your kids stay safe," Dr. Sauls explained.