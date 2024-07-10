Cherokee Nation Feeds Thousands Of Children Through Summer Meal Program

The Cherokee Nation says it has helped more than 53,000 children with meals this summer. That's an increase of about 40,000 families compared to last year.

By: News On 6

That's an increase of about 40,000 families compared to last year.

The program offers families with children who are on free and reduced lunch up to $120 per child to buy groceries.

It's offered to everyone, not just tribal citizens.

The deadline to apply is August 18.

