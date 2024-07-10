Tulsa Public Schools Looking For New Hires For 2024-2025 School Year

Tulsa Public Schools hosted a job fair on Wednesday to fill vacant positions ahead of the next school year. The district has a lot of openings for things like maintenance, campus police, and their transportation department.

By: News On 6

The district has a lot of openings for things like maintenance, campus police, and their transportation department.

Some jobs require certifications, but a high school diploma or GED will be sufficient for most positions.

TPS encourages more people to apply.

"We are one of the largest employers in Tulsa, so with over 5,000 team members, we're always hiring," said Jen Sanders with TPS.

Applications are available on the district’s website.