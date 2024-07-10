Man Saves Baby Deer From Drowning In Illinois River

A family is celebrating after saving an animal from drowning in the Illinois River over the holiday weekend. Phillip Arney and his family were enjoying the Fourth of July by kayaking down the Illinois River when one of his family members saved a baby deer's life.

By: News On 6

A family is celebrating after saving an animal from drowning in the Illinois River over the holiday weekend.

Phillip Arney and his family were enjoying the Fourth of July by kayaking down the Illinois River when one of his family members saved a baby deer's life.

"We go a lot, and this is a first," Arney said.

Phillip went with family and friends to enjoy time by the water and to celebrate his brother John's birthday when they saw the fawn in the water.

"We are heading down the south end of the river, and we looked over, and we see a baby fawn struggling in the water," he said. "It looked like it had gotten too deep; apparently, it was trying to cross the river."

He caught the save by his brother on video.

"We were videoing right before then, so my phone was out. He reached over and, with his paddle, picked it up," he said.

The baby deer was panting from struggling to swim.

Phillip says the group found a grassy spot to drop the fawn safely on land and hoped the mom would find the deer.

He says he's glad they were in the right spot at the right time.

"It was a special event saving the fawn. Of course, it was America's birthday, and it was my brother's birthday, so just a special day all the way around," he said.