'I'm Judged On A Different Scale': Deion Sanders Delivers At Big 12 Media Days

Primetime has officially arrived in the Big 12. Colorado coach Deion Sanders began his inaugural Big 12 Media Days appearance on Wednesday by praising Mike Gundy and several fellow coaches in the league.

Wednesday, July 10th 2024, 5:31 pm

By: News On 6, News9 , Jeremie Poplin


Sanders is entering his second year as the Colorado coach after a disappointing 4-8 record in 2023. High expectations are on the Buffaloes this season after diving deep into the transfer portal to change the look of the entire roster.

When questioned today about Colorado's place in the Big 12, Sanders replied, "Why would we try to fit into anything? I've never aimed to conform."

