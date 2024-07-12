Therapy Thoughts: Managing Your Optimism

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 8:22 pm
Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.
Jake says "I generally maintain a positive attitude, but recently, I've noticed social friction due to my optimism. Though I don't think I exhibit toxic positivity, I don't believe suppressing my happiness is the solution. What approach should I take?"
July 11th, 2024
June 1st, 2024
April 23rd, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 12th, 2024