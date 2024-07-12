Tulsa Police Search For Man Accused Of Running From Traffic Stop Into Arkansas River

Police said they pulled a driver over around 10 p.m. Thursday night near 24th and Riverside. Once the man got out of his car and handed police his I.D., he took off running, according to officers.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they said ran from officers during a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled a driver over around 10 p.m. Thursday night near 24th and Riverside.

Once the man got out of his car and handed police his I.D., he took off running, according to officers. He ran across Riverside and into the Arkansas River, police said.

Officers said they chased the suspect on foot and eventually lost sight of him. They even used a police dog and drone to search for him but didn't find anything.

Police have not released the man's name at this time.