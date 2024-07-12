OSBI: Suspect Shot, Killed By Deputy At Gentleman's Club In Muskogee

A suspect was shot and killed by a Muskogee County deputy at a gentleman's club Friday morning, according to the OSBI.

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

A suspect was shot and killed by a Muskogee County deputy at a gentleman's club Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened at Coco Bongos near Highway 69 and West 43rd Street in Muskogee early Friday morning.

OSBI says Muskogee County deputies responded to a call about a possible armed robbery. They say deputies found Matthew Dylan Lucht, 24, inside the business with a firearm.

OSBI says a shooting occurred when deputies tried to make contact, and they performed life-saving measures on Lucht before he died on the scene.

OSBI is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
