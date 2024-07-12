Braum's 'An Affair Of The Heart' Event Features Over 200 Small Businesses

Doors are open for An Affair of the Heart at Expo Square. There are more than 250 small businesses and makers to shop from. On this Coca-Cola Porch, News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with one of the newest vendors, Blackburn Goods.

The SageNet Center at Expo Square is filled with gourmet food, handmade jewelry, clothing, home decor, and more for the 39th annual Braum's An Affair of the Heart.

The show, running from July 12-14, features over 250 small businesses and makers from several states. Lauren House, who attended the show in Oklahoma City in February, saw an opportunity to expand her online business, Haus of Thread & Seams.

"I was blown away by how many people and vendors were there, and I thought it would be a unique place to have my stuff," she said. "I did not see anybody else who really had something like mine."

House makes book covers, kitchen scarves, and custom-made bookmarks. However, her business started with playing card holders inspired by her grandmother.

"She has Parkinson's, and she will not give up playing cards or bingo or dominoes, so we had to come up with a way for her to be able to still play cards even with the problems she has with her hands, and it kind of blossomed from there," said House.

House bought a sewing machine and started Haus of Thread & Seams last November. Her products are sold on Etsy, at Handmade in Broken Arrow, and through social media.

"It is really cool, especially just people not knowing who I am and thinking that my product is interesting and wanting to get it," House said.

Handmade items are the heart of An Affair of the Heart. Emily Hooker, owner of Blackburn Goods, was referred to the show by a friend and fellow small business owner who was a vendor at the Oklahoma City show.

"When you have great support like that as a vendor because it is really demanding to come to a show for three days especially if you are a solo artist, hospitality makes a big difference," said Hooker.

Hooker makes leather bags, wallets, earrings, and even candles. Most of her business is done online at blackburngoods.com or on Instagram.

"I love beautiful products that make your life easier," Hooker said. "Our hardware is solid brass. Our leather is top grain. Our stitching on the inside is two or three times sewn around the seam, so it is not going to be tearing. Our shoulder straps are glued and sewn across the edges and that all produces a bag that lasts a very long time."

Every little detail matters because every purchase means more to these small business owners.

"Every time someone purchases a little bit or a lot, they are helping you live the life that you dreamed for yourself," said Hooker.

For House, that means having the ability to give back to her community. With the leftover scraps of fabric used to make her products, she creates dog beds and donates 15% of those sales to local animal shelters.

"Anytime someone buys something, they are just helping support the local animal shelters, too," House said.

An Affair of the Heart is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door with unlimited re-entry on all three days. Children 12 and under get in free. For more information or to get tickets in advance, visit aaoth.com/july.



