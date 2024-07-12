Tulsa Crocheter Creates Yarn Portraits Of Band Greta Van Fleet

The Grammy award-winning band Greta Van Fleet is on tour in Europe right now, but they have a gift waiting for them when they return to their hometown.

By: News On 6

Crocheting is a hobby where one of the basic patterns is called the granny square.

"Yeah, yeah, a granny square," Savannah Sorrels said, laughing. "That's actually the name of it, and I love it because it feels like I am just bringing out my inner grandma."

Savannah Sorrels is far from old age and is bringing a more modern take to the age-old craft.

"In September, I was on TikTok, and I saw someone crochet a bookmark, and it had a little heart in it. I thought you couldn't crochet pictures, and I love Greta Van Fleet, and I wonder if I could crochet portraits," she said.

With determination and being unafraid of calloused fingers, she got to work on stitching the four band members.

"Didn't know then, but it was the biggest project of my life," Savannah said.

She spent hundreds of dollars to create these yarn displays, perfectly squared, three feet on each side.

"About 350 dollars total," she said. "I waited around Christmas time for yarn to go on sale and basically bought out the store."

But her biggest investment was her time.

It took Savannah 10 months to finish four portraits. But instead of keeping them for herself or making some extra cash, she decided to donate the pieces.

Savannah drove fourteen and a half hours to where Greta Van Fleet started—in Frankenmuth, Michigan—for them to be put on display and to raise money for the town's fine arts programs.

"I would rather it go to a good cause and back to their community. If and when they do sell, I want to make sure it goes to the boys' hometown," she said.

Proving with each stitch that bringing joy to others is timeless.

