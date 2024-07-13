Law Enforcement Agencies Serve Search Warrant On Juvenile Justice Center

Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant Friday on the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice. It comes after two employees at the center were arrested and charged with sex crimes against children.

-

Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant Friday on the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

It comes after two employees at the center were arrested and charged with sex crimes against children.

Tulsa Police say this is a massive investigation that could take months or even years to complete.

Police say the goal of the search was to start the process of figuring out what has been happening inside the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

"We're looking for any piece of physical evidence that can link the crimes or help us open up even wider to see what's happened out there,” said Cpt. Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police. “Digital evidence, context, communications.”

Meulenberg says police applied for a search warrant to search the facility after two employees at the Juvenile Justice Center were charged with sex crimes.

Jonathan Hines is being charged with several felony counts, including child trafficking, soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, and destroying evidence.

Dquan Doyle is being charged with several felony counts, including sexual battery, indecent exposure, and aiding a minor in a drug crime.

Meulenberg says this investigation is one that will take a while.

"It's a large facility,” said Meulenberg. “We've got lots of victims. Everybody is going to have their own individual story. So it's going to take a lot of time. This isn't going to be something we can do overnight, over the weekend, this is going to be constant."

Police are working with several agencies on this investigation, including the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, and Homeland Security Investigations,

"We're deeply invested in the youth,” said Meulenberg. “We're deeply invested in the prosecution of criminals. While they may want us to move more quickly, that comes at great peril. We are here now, doing everything right, meticulously because that's how we win cases."

Police say once they collect all the evidence, investigators will go through it and see if there are any leads.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will then decide if any additional charges will be filed.