Army Veteran Rebuilds Life with New Home Thanks To Tulsa Day Center's Support

With the help of the Tulsa Day Center, a veteran who was once homeless now has a new place to call home.

Brian Golightly is still in the process of moving into his apartment.

“600 square feet is plenty for me,” he said.

For him, it is plenty, because he once had nothing.

“I would say probably one of the hardest things for me was holding a sign asking for help,” Golightly said.

Brian was homeless and spent more than 500 days at the Tulsa Day Center. The organization along with a state veteran rehousing program, helped him move into a new apartment.

He says he never once thought he’d ever be homeless.

“To actually walk around and not have any money in your pocket, you wouldn’t think that would be feasible,” he said.

After serving in the Army and going through a divorce, Brian ended up living out of his car.

His case manager Lauren Patterson says she’s worked with thousands of people and many veterans.

“I would say probably 5 or 10% are veterans that are homeless,” she said.

She says, for many, after service comes struggle. But there is hope.

“They protected and served our country, why don’t we respect them and give them resources to get them back on their feet?” Patterson said.

Brian is proof of that hope, and he thanks the Tulsa Day Center for this fresh start.

“They’re warmhearted, they’re willing to listen to you, and they're definitely willing to extend their hands to give you hope," he said.