Suspect Arrested, Man Critically Injured In Tulsa Shooting After Domestic Dispute

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have now arrested a suspect they say shot a man in the head during a fight early Monday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight near East Admiral Court and North Delaware Avenue and resulted in one man being shot in the head. Tulsa Police said a woman and her boyfriend were arguing when she called her stepfather, David Easky to come pick her up.

Easky arrived later and got involved in the argument.

At one point during the argument, Tulsa police said the Easky fired shots in the air, and a short time later, fired shots at the boyfriend. The boyfriend was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery. Easky left the scene but was found and arrested. Police interviewed the woman and some others who may have witnessed the shooting.

"There are two witnesses here who observed the shooting and are talking to officers. Detectives, crime scene, crime gun, detectives en route to look everything over and process this scene," said TPD Captain Matt Arnold.

No one else was hurt. Easky was booked into Tulsa County jail, and is facing potential charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction.



