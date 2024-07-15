Magic City Books Previews Adult Book Fair, Author Visits And Summer Reads

Summer time is a great time to get lost in a book while keeping cool. Pat Cawiezell joined News On 6 to talk about Magic City Books' adult book fair, upcoming author events and summer reads.

By: News On 6

Magic City's Book 'Adult Book Fair' is happening Thursday September 19th at Neff Brewing. Registration opens Tuesday July 30th on eventbrite.

"It's so much fun to get that literary energy together. All these book lovers to kind of come gather in one place," Cawiezell said.

Magic City Books is hosting Deborah Harkness, author of "The Black Bird Oracle" on Tuesday July 22nd at 7 p.m. at Congregation B'Nai Emunah. "The Black Bird Oracle" is the 5th novel in the "All Souls" trilogy. Harkness is best known for her best selling "A Discovery of Witches" later made into a TV show. Registration and tickets are available on eventbrite.

"She's had a little bit of time since the fourth book came out and so fans have been waiting a long time," Cawiezell said.

"Prince of Redemption" from Enid author and first-time novelist Shawn Carpenter is an adventure novel with swashbuckling pirates and magic.

"Readers of the Patrick O'Brien series are going to like this," Cawiezell said. "This book is out now so it's something you could pick up and would be read fantasy reading for the summer."

Magic City Books is hosting a free in-store event August 8th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate O'Brien's debut novel.

"Wings Of An Eagle" is a non-fiction picture book that tells the story of Native American athlete Billy Mills and his journey to winning gold at the 1964 Olympics.

"The Summer Olympics are coming up in just a couple of weeks and this is a story about a Native American track athlete who was the first American to win the 10,000 meter race at the Olympics. Billy grew up an orphan on the reservation and was at the University of Kansas, and then a marine, and then trained and wound up winning the 1964 Summer Olympics," Cawiezell said.

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player's new book "Golf's Majors: Inside the Game's Most Unforgettable Performances" details some of the biggest names and moments in golf.

"He tells his own stories as well as the stories of other golfers and of course Southern Hills plays a role in the book," Cawiezell said.

"Eruption" is a collaboration novel between James Patterson and the late Michael Crichton, author of the "Jurassic Park" novels. Crichton passed away before he could finish the novel and Patterson was entrusted to see Crichton's work to the finish line.

"Michael Crichton got it up and an running and died early," Cawiezell said. "His widow held on to this story for a long time and wanted to make sure that the right person was involved with it. Of course James Patterson became available to work on it and what a great combination that is."

"Survival Instincts" is a collection of poems by Rainy Dawn Ortiz and is published by Magic City Books.

"Rainey was a bead work artist, the daughter of a friend and former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, and this is a collection of her poetry we just put out about ten days ago," Cawiezell said.

Actor Jay Ellis released a new novel entitled "Did Everyone Have An Imaginary Friend (Or Just Me)?" following his journey as a military brat moving from town to town.

"Jay spent some of his youth here in Tulsa as a military brat and a kid who moved around place to place," Cawiezell said. "The friend that he took with him was his imaginary friend Mikey Tulsa plays a role because he spent some time here in Tulsa attending Booker T. Washington High School."

Ellis will be in Tulsa August 5th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington. Tickets are available on Magic City Book website.











