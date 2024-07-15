Buckskin Horse Show Brings Hundreds Of Riders To Tulsa Fairgrounds

A prestigious horse event is back at the fairgrounds this year. The American Buckskin Registry World Show has been in Tulsa since the year 2000.

-

A prestigious horse event is back at the fairgrounds this year. The American Buckskin Registry World Show has been in Tulsa since the year 2000.

Riding horses has been a constant in Dusty Moore’s life, but he only started competing at shows in 2019.

“Kind of new to the show world,” he said.

He says this hobby of his brings him comfort and allows him to be competitive.

“This is a release for me from my day job, from my full-time job,” said Moore.

Out of all the shows he competes in each year, Moore says this one is different.

“This one’s the World Show, so this one’s for all the bragging rights,” he said.

The American Buckskin Registry World Show brings in horses and riders from all over to compete in different divisions.

“We have people here from Michigan, Missouri, Florida, Texas, New Mexico,” said ABRA President Sharon Wellman.

She says 9 horses are awarded in each class.

“Some of the classes are judged on the horse’s ability to perform correctly and quality of movement and other classes are judged on the rider being able to connect and perform,” she said.

She says the riders always come in prepared to compete.

“They work so hard to try to achieve goals,” she said.

And Moore’s made one goal of his own.

“I hope to place as high as I can and maybe have the opportunity to win a saddle,” he said.

The competition is free to the public and is happening all week long until it ends on Saturday.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news