Woman Arrested, Charged With 1st-Degree Murder In Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police have arrested a second suspect, Celestine Mason, in connection with the July 2 shooting death of 51-year-old Trayvis Watson. Mason and the previously arrested suspect, are both charged with first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police have a second suspect in custody after a deadly shooting on July 2.

Celestine Mason, 27, Celestine Mason was arrested on Monday and is charged 1st Degree Murder in the death of Trayvis Watson, 51.

Tulsa Police previously arrested 26-year-old Keith Stewart on July 8, who is accused of shooting and killing Travis Watson at his home near West 46th St. and South Main Street. Stewart is also charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Police confirmed that Watson was shot outside his home around 10:25 a.m. after some type of argument in the backyard. Investigators said Watson was shot in the head but was able to run into the house where he collapsed and died.

