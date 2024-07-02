Man Killed In Shooting At Tulsa Home; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the head outside his home near West 46th N and S Main Street.

Police have confirmed to News On 6 that 51-year-old Trayvis Watson was shot in the front yard of his home around 10:25 a.m. after some type of argument in the backyard with the shooter and possibly some other people. Police said he was shot in the head but was able to run into the house where he collapsed and died.

Capt. Meulenberg said that they have a good idea of who the suspect is, but are not ready to release their name or a description. Police said the victim and shooter may know each other but it is not clear to what extent. Police said that this appears to have been a personal attack and that they do not have reason to believe there is an active threat to the public.

Dozens of officers are on the scene and a Tulsa Police Helicopter is flying over the area near 4420 N Main St. to search for the suspect's vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

Police were able to speak to several witnesses after the shooting, and Meulenberg said the help from the Tulsa community goes a long way to helping TPD solve crimes like these.

"Look, we can't do this alone. So we have one of the best call rates in the country. Everybody knows. I mean, we're damn near 100% This year, but it's not solely because we've got the best officers, the best detectives, we work with the community. And if it wasn't for the help of the community, we wouldn't be nearly as successful as we are. So we partner with the community to help solve these crimes. So it's absolutely critical that the community steps up and tells us what happened to pay heavy information," said Meulenberg.

This is a developing story refresh the page for updates.