Food On The Move To Distribute 90 Pounds Of Tomatoes

By: News On 6

Food On The Move is preparing to distribute 90 pounds of tomatoes at one of their food and resource festivals on Tuesday.

In March, TTCU donated 750 tomato plants from Southwoods Nursery. Now, the plants have been harvested and are ready for the community to eat.

TTCU staff members will be volunteering at the festival to help distribute the produce from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chamberlain Park.

The festival will feature a DJ, food trucks and other activities.

Food On The Move uses a 'Pay-As-You-Can-Model' to ensure customers are able to get access to fresh produce.







