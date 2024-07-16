Oaklawn Cemetery Tree Removed To Continue Search For Race Massacre Victims

The City of Tulsa removed a large oak tree from the Oaklawn Cemetery to continue its search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

By: News On 6

The city says the tree was planted sometime between 1995 and 2003, so it has no historical significance to the race massacre.

The cemetery will be closed to the public starting this week as investigators work there for the next three weeks.