Local Boys And Girls Club Offering Homeschooling Program For Parents

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Creek County is working to provide more resources to the homeschooling community.

The program aims to help fill a void for students with a lack of opportunities to socialize at home. The program also gives parents a chance to meet each other to help navigate any challenges.

Program Director Cheyanne Ware said that the program is a chance to connect parents and kids navigating through the unique challenges of home schooling while also exposing kids to experiences they may not get at home.

Leaders with the organization said since COVID-19 the homeschool community has grown and this effort it helping fill a big need in Creek County.

"There’s not as many resources we would like for the home school families," Ware said. "So we saw that we needed to be a part in that and help reach all of these families, whether it be through home school or after school program or summer camp program, we want to make sure here we are serving everyone possible.”

The program was first launched in the spring by The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Creek County and leaders said that the homeschool program was successful initially, and they added more to their program as they went along.

The curriculum focused on STEM, art and physical education classes. The curriculum has since expanded to include study sessions and swim classes.

Club director Mallory Parker said that the club's goal is to create experiences kids can not get at home without them having to go to a traditional school. She said starting off the school year right is critical even for students learning from home.

"It gives a sense of structure without it being that eight hour long all-day structure," Parker said. "They are structured a short amount of time then they get that freedom to learn in the ways they do best."

Classes start during the beginning of September and if interested parents can fill out a google form on their website.



