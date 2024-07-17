Bartlesville Temporarily Switches To Free Chlorine Conversion Water System

A temporary change to Bartlesville’s water disinfection system has been made after biological activity was detected in the water.

By: News On 6

A temporary change to Bartlesville’s water disinfection system has been made after biological activity was detected in the water.

The City Of Bartlesville said they are using the Temporary Free Chlorine Conversion, which is a process that flushes out the biological activity.

The process will take six weeks to remove all of the activity in the water.

City officials said the water will still be safe to drink and use around the county, but it may taste and smell a bit different.

“It is important to note that the water is currently safe to drink and use, and it will continue to be safe to drink and use during the conversion process,” Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said. “We continue to meet all standards for water quality set forth by both the ODEQ and the EPA. This conversion is simply a precautionary measure to ensure that we continue to meet those standards going forward.”

Citizens are recommended to check with their doctors if they are using water for medical purposes.

The city said there will be an increase of chlorine in the water, which will cause skin irritation.

