Sperry Residents Catch Hundreds Of Crawfish After Heavy Rains

Some people in Sperry caught free dinner on Wednesday after overnight rains brought hundreds of crawfish out from the water.

By: News On 6

-

Some people in Sperry caught free dinner on Wednesday after overnight rains brought hundreds of crawfish out from the water.

Ryan Rohr said he got a call from his mother-in-law and booked it over to grab crawfish off the roadside.

He said every time it rains, the critters come out from the watershed.

"You can't beat that, normally I throw that net in the creek and that's how you catch em, and it's fun to do it," he said.

Rohr said he walked up and grabbed about 90 crawfish today.

Another person said they caught about 300.