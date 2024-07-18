1 Dead After Atoka Co. Crash

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 3:58 am
One person is dead after a crash that happened Wednesday near Atoka, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to the scene of a crash at around 9:40 on US-75 approximately 2 miles west of Atoka.
Two vehicles were involved, according to OHP. One was a pickup truck and the other a semitruck.
The driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Zachariah Hale, was pronounced dead on scene,
The driver of the semitruck, 61-year-old David Boone, suffered no injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, although OHP said seatbelts were not in use in Hale's vehicle.
