Promise Keepers Christian Men's Conference Is Back

Shane Winnings, CEO of Promise Keepers, joined News On 6 to talk about the upcoming conference.

By: News On 6

Shane Winnings, CEO of Promise Keepers, joined News On 6 to talk about the upcoming conference.

How did you become CEO of Promise Keepers?

"I previously served in the military and following that I had a radical encounter where He basically convicted me of growing up in church my whole life, but not walking it out. So I'm going through this walk with the Lord, I got to the Police Academy for five years as a cop, but I was preaching on the street and long story short He called me to become a missionary in America. During that time I was traveling and preaching around the country and I met former CEO of Promise Keepers, Ken Harrison and we formed a relationship. 2.5 years later, he offered me the position and so I am honored to be here and trying to bring back these gatherings for men because we really need them," Winnings said.

Why are you bringing the gatherings back?

"You know we need strong Christian men, more now than ever. I believe statistically speaking it even shows that the issues in our country are because we don't have intentional fathers. We have men who are leaving women with unexpected pregnancies. When I was a cop the kids that I would pick up off the ground after a shooting, it wasn't because they didn't have a strong mom in the home, it was because they didn't have dads and we need dads. So we're calling dads and sons to come to the Mabee Center and we want to strengthen them with the truth of God's word," Winnings said.

How do you incorporate your life in law enforcement into what you say on stage?

"The Bible teaches us that we don't war against flesh and blood. And so in this day and age, especially politically, people think that other people are their enemies, but the Bible says no. We all are driven by what we believe is true, our opinions. And so as Christians we have to understand, look the people that I disagree with, they're not my enemy. The way that they think, that is what we're butting up against. And so as believers we have to hold on to something that transcends our current human experience. We believe we're alive for a God that we can't see, but we believe is real and when you look at things from a supernatural perspective you don't get so caught up in all that temporal stuff that's going on," Winnings said.

A big focus of the conference is politics, why?

"We've taken some heat for that, but you know the church has to speak to this because if the church isn't speaking about politics, well the other side, you know the enemy, and I'm talking about a supernatural enemy, they're not taking a break. So people I think are looking to the church to say what is God saying about what's happening in our country or what's happening in the world."

Tell us a little about the upcoming event.

"It's coming up August 9th and 10th at the Mabee Center. We've got the Governor who's going to be there. We've got Senator Lankford, we've got another mayor and we really want to navigate what does the church look like in an election year," Winnings said.

Promise Keepers Daring Faith conference is August 9th and 10th at the Mabee Center. Registration is $99 a person.

To register for the event visit https://www.daringfaith.org/