OSBI Makes Arrest After A Home Invasion Cost A Woman Her Life Last August

Authorities said that 20 year old Kristopher Coffelt was arrested yesterday and booked into Pushmataha County jail for first degree murder among other charges.

By: News On 6

OSBI Made an arrest nearly a year after a home invasion in south east Oklahoma left one woman dead and another injured.

Investigators said 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter were found badly injured inside a home in Antlers last August. Land later died from her injuries.

