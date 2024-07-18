OSBI Makes Arrest After A Home Invasion Cost A Woman Her Life Last August

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 12:13 pm

By: News On 6


OSBI Made an arrest nearly a year after a home invasion in south east Oklahoma left one woman dead and another injured.

Investigators said 95-year-old Gladys Land and her 73-year-old daughter were found badly injured inside a home in Antlers last August. Land later died from her injuries.

Authorities said that 20-year-old Kristopher Coffelt was arrested yesterday and booked into Pushmataha County jail for first degree murder among other charges.
