Cooking Corner: Olympic Torches

Dr. Megan Moreland from NSU joined News On 6 on the cooking corner to show us how to make Olympic Torches, a fun and healthy treat, ahead of the Olympics.

By: News On 6

Get ready for the Olympic Games with a Olympic Torches! All you need is are ice cream cones, whipped cream, yogurt and fruit to make this healthy treat.

Before you make the torches and tune into the Olympic Games Moreland recommends a few gold medal worthy reads.

"Jim Thorpe: Greatest Athlete In The World" is about Oklahoma Olympian Jim Thorpe, the first Native American to win a gold medal for the United States at the Olympics.

"America's Champion Swimmer: Gertrude Ederle" follows the story Gertrude Trudy an Olympic simmer that won three gold medals at the 1924 Paris Olympics at the age of 17.