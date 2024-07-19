Doctor Explains Significance Of Lupus Discovery

Scientists at Northwestern University believe they may have found what causes the autoimmune disease, lupus. Dr. Matthew Else of the Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to better understand lupus and what researchers are so excited about.

By: News On 6

Scientists at Northwestern University believe they may have found what causes the autoimmune disease, lupus.

Researchers identified a molecular defect that impacts the body's immune system. They say that this discovery could pave the way for targeted treatments, some even going as far as to say a reversal for the disease.

Lupus affects more than one and a half million people in the US and can damage organs like the kidneys, brain, and heart.

Dr. Matthew Else of the Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to better understand lupus and what researchers are so excited about.