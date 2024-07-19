Doctor Explains Significance Of Lupus Discovery

Friday, July 19th 2024, 4:39 pm
Scientists at Northwestern University believe they may have found what causes the autoimmune disease, lupus.
Researchers identified a molecular defect that impacts the body's immune system. They say that this discovery could pave the way for targeted treatments, some even going as far as to say a reversal for the disease.
Lupus affects more than one and a half million people in the US and can damage organs like the kidneys, brain, and heart.
Dr. Matthew Else of the Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to better understand lupus and what researchers are so excited about.
