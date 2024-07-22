Young Voters Share Opinion On Presidential Election After Biden Ends Campaign

With President Joe Biden out of the race, former President Donald Trump is now the oldest candidate on the November ballot. Are younger voters now more excited to head to the polls with younger candidates?

With President Joe Biden out of the race, former President Donald Trump is now the oldest candidate on the November ballot.

Are younger voters now more excited to head to the polls with younger candidates?

News On 6 talked to people barely old enough to vote and others who have been rallying voters about the upcoming presidential election.

They all agree this election has kept everyone on their toes, and they have opinions of what is to come.

Adam Recvlohe from Tulsa said he is going to vote, while Nate Williams from Tulsa said he does not plan to cast his ballot.

“I'm not voting only because I'm not too political, really, but maybe in the future when I get more knowledge,” said Williams.

Karl Jones from Tulsa said he is voting and getting friends registered.

"This will be the first time I've ever voted,” said Pasha Horyainov from Tulsa. “I got my voter registration card last year."

"I don't know,” said Belen Rodriguez from Tulsa. “I really don't know. I just turned 18 yesterday, so getting into politics now that I'm able to vote."

"For sure, definitely," said Megan McTigue from Tulsa.

Some said they are excited for younger candidates on the November ballot.

"Our generation, especially like young millennials and older Gen Z, we're the people that are going to start forming policy over the next few years, and if we're not going to have a voice now, how are we supposed to develop that well?" said McTigue.

"People complain a lot about Congress being mostly older white men, and there's a disconnect, I think, between them and maybe people that are a lot younger than them."

Others said age does not impact their vote.

"I think competency is the most important thing and also alignment with my values and sort of my vision for America as well,” said Jones.

One thing everyone can agree on: With President Biden ending his campaign, more people are paying attention to the upcoming election.

"This sort of gives us an opportunity to get excited about the democratic process and to talk about issues again,” said Jones.

Oct. 11 is the last day to register if you want to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election.