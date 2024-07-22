Tulsa Homeowner Shoots, Injures Burglary Suspect

A man accused of burglarizing a home in Tulsa was shot by the homeowner and sent to the hospital early Monday morning.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said officers responded to the home near 24th and Sheridan around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowner told police that he and his wife woke up to noises at the back door. He went to investigate and found an intruder in his kitchen.

TPD said the homeowner shot the suspect as he ran with stolen items. He collapsed in the backyard from his injuries, police said.

Then, the homeowners called 911 and waited for authorities. Officers found the suspect in the backyard with burglary tools and a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time no charges are being filed against the homeowner, police said.