Driver In Fatal Skiatook Crash Declared Incompetent To Stand Trial

Monday, July 22nd 2024, 9:21 pm
A man who prosecutors said killed someone while driving high in Skiatook in 2021 has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
Jacob Gilmartin was high and speeding when he crashed head-on into Clifton Smith, U.S. Attorneys say.
He was arrested but later released after tribal prosecutors didn't file charges.
Gilmartin then hit a dump truck head-on and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
A psychological evaluation later determined Gilmartin is not fit for trial because of that injury.
Gilmartin will be required to turn himself in once there's space at a treatment facility.
Related Coverage:
June 20th, 2024
July 23rd, 2024
July 23rd, 2024
July 23rd, 2024
July 23rd, 2024