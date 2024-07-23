Driver In Fatal Skiatook Crash Declared Incompetent To Stand Trial

A man who prosecutors said killed someone while driving high in Skiatook in 2021 has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

By: News On 6

Jacob Gilmartin was high and speeding when he crashed head-on into Clifton Smith, U.S. Attorneys say.

He was arrested but later released after tribal prosecutors didn't file charges.

Gilmartin then hit a dump truck head-on and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A psychological evaluation later determined Gilmartin is not fit for trial because of that injury.

Gilmartin will be required to turn himself in once there's space at a treatment facility.

