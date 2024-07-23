OMMA Announces Cuts To 10 Percent Of Staff

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announces it's cutting 10 percent of its staff due to a decrease in licenses for dispensaries and grow operations.

By: News On 6

The organization made the announcement to its staff last week, saying the cuts are being done to restructure and maximize taxpayer dollars, OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said in a statement.

She later said, "With commercial license numbers decreasing, it was imperative we find efficiencies in our operations..."

Berry also said there will be a new organizational structure for the agency soon.

She said the affected workers were offered severance packages and continual health insurance coverage.







