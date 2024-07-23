Local Organizations Team Up On Annual 'Backpacks For Kids' Giveaway

The Greater Tulsa Association Of Realtors teamed up with Family and Children Services for its annual giveaway.

By: News On 6

-

School is right around the corner for many kids across Green Country.

The program provides more than 700 backpacks to make sure kids are ready for the school year.

Shelley Carson started "Backpacks for Kids" 19 years ago.

This year, she and the volunteers raised $70,000 to provide a new look for these kids on their first day of school.

"We have been working since Jan. 1st, this group, just out of love honestly to raise the money, to get the stuff organized, to get it ready to get it to this point so we can actually get the backpack assembled for the child," she said.

Each kid will pick up their new belongings and celebrate with a pizza party on Thursday.