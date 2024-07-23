Kellyville Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash near Kellyville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

One person has died after a crash Tuesday morning in Kellyville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight along Highway 66 near West 161st Street. OHP said two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one of the vehicles veered into the other lane, striking the oncoming car.

Troopers say 30-year-old Joslynn Swan of Kellyville died at the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Highway 66 was closed for a few hours Tuesday morning, however, it has since been reopened.