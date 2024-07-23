'Definitely Heartbreaking': 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Kellyville Crash, Community Mourns

The Kellyville community is mourning the loss of a 30-year-old woman killed in a crash. Troopers say Joslynn Swan died around midnight when her SUV crashed into a car along Highway 66 near West 161st Street in Kellyville. The other driver was critically hurt.

The Kellyville community is mourning the loss of one of their own: A 30-year-old woman killed in an overnight crash.

Troopers said Joslynn Swan was driving in her hometown when she crashed into another driver who was critically hurt.

News On 6 talked to three of Swan's friends since they were kids.

They spent many days together at school and in sports, and they will now hold those memories extra close.

"It's really shocking,” said friend, Elisha Thornton. “I haven't really fully accepted it, but it is definitely heartbreaking."

Troopers said the daughter and friend to many died just after midnight on July 23, when her SUV crashed into a car along Highway 66 near West 161st Street.

"Makes you want to take a step back and slow down realize what you're blessed with,” said Thornton.

Swan's friends since childhood said they are blessed to have known her.

“The most amazing person you could probably ever know,” said Ashly Brumley, a friend. “To know Joslynn was to love her. She always kept everybody laughing."

From softball and basketball games, sleepovers and adulthood, friends remember the Kellyville class of 2013 graduate as a selfless person who always made others feel special.

“Every time I saw her, she would run up, give me a hug and just ask how my family was doing and everything,” said Brumley.

While trying to process their loss, loved ones cherish the moments they shared.

"There's a quote that says, 'Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there has been a trail of memories,'” Rebekah McIntosh, a friend. “A lot of our memories are here on the softball field, the basketball court, and in the classroom. The community of Kellyville is heartbroken with this."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Friends and classmates are working on a memorial either at the crash site or Kellyville softball field.