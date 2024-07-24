'Definitely A Headache': Tulsa Man In Custody Accused Of Stealing Plumbing Parts From Local Businesses

Multiple Tulsa businesses say a man who stole from their stores caused major headaches for employees and customers. The suspect is now in jail after being accused of stealing toilet sensors and other plumbing parts from stores around Tulsa.

An arrest affidavit for Austin Bumsted says he stole plumbing parts from restrooms at nine stores, including a Waffle House, QuikTrip and several McDonald’s and Braum’s.

“We’re a busy store, we’re a busy location,” said Aisha Jefferson, spokesperson for QuikTrip. “You’re coming into our restrooms and actually taking things out of here, you’ve been an inconvenience for our customers.”

The report says Bumsted targeted the QuikTrip near 11th and Garnett, stealing sensors and other materials. Staff say it is bizarre and an inconvenience.

“It was definitely a headache to have to call our repair guys out to come in and get our restrooms back up and running,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson says a QuikTrip security guard helped identify Bumsted.

The affidavit says Bumsted admitted to being at each location when the thefts happened but told investigators they could not prove he was responsible.

Bumsted is also charged with impersonating his brother during two traffic stops. Police say those impersonations caused warrants for his brother, and that Bumsted said his brother deserved it.

