Tulsa Fire Department Warns Public To Stay Clear Of Low Water Dam Construction Site

With a little over a month before it opens, the low water dam already got lots of attention, but it also became a dangerous attraction for folks during construction.

As people walked or rode down the Riverside trails, many noticed progress on the new attractions.

"This is a wonderful project for Tulsa. The new bridge is going to be awesome," said Greg Pace.

Pace said he walked the path every day, but recently, he'd seen the area get more crowded.

"You usually see people coming and going around the end of this fence right here where it ends because you can just walk around it and get right down there," Pace said.

With a gap in the fence, he spotted people on the construction of the flume and low water dam in the evenings.

One evening, Tulsa Fire rescued two young children who were stranded on the dam while fishing, saying it was the perfect scenario as far as a rescue.

"We were able to access the children quickly, get them on those boats, put flotation devices on them and get them to their loved ones," said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Tulsa Fire had already started rescue training in the areas that would be open to the public.

"Best ways to launch their boats, best places to make access to people if they're out there," said Little.

But until the project opened in September 2024, TFD wanted people to avoid the area.

"Tulsa's a beautiful place and it's fine to explore the river and walk around and hike and do whatever you want to do, but you're not supposed to be in the river other than designated places and that water area is not open for the public right now," Little said.

The city said only certain parts of the river would be open for the public to use. It planned to have signs and buoys that would designate the areas open for public activity.