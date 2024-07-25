Osage SkyNews 6 Shows Progress On Tulsa Premium Outlets

Osage SkyNews 6 showed the progress being made on the shopping center that will feature more than 75 stores.

By: News On 6

-

We are less than a month away from the outlet mall opening in Jenks.

Osage SkyNews 6 showed the progress being made on the shopping center that will feature more than 75 stores.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the builds and working on landscaping.

There will also be some outdoor spaces for families to enjoy while out shopping.

Tulsa Premium Outlets will open on Aug. 15th.

---

The Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks unveiled more the two dozen stores that will be a part of the shopping center for its grand opening on August 15th this year.

It's been more than five years since the project started. On Wednesday, the highly-anticipated opening date was announced, as well as the stores involved.

Related: Opening Date Announced For Tulsa Premium Outlets In Jenks

Two people said this is just another opportunity for the City of Jenks to continue growing.

If you've driven along the creek turnpike near the Arkansas River and the Aquarium, you've seen the outlet mall slowly getting built.

"I have waited for this for so long, I'm so excited for the outlet mall to open, I mean, I had my doubts, but I knew, I knew it would work eventually," said Alena Robinson, owner of She Shed Salon and Boutique.

Some never thought they'd see it open.

"No, I didn't but I come and visit here often and my kids all live here and I've been watching it in progress, and I've been really excited for it," said Stacy Bailey.

Bailey lives in Broken Bow and comes to Jenks once a month to visit her grandchildren.

She comes to the Riverwalk every time she visits and says she already has plans to come when they open on August 15.

"I'm really excited to see the stores and the restaurants adding to Jenks and I'm real excited to walk around in the evening, date nights, i think it'll be really fun," Bailey said.

News On 6 showed Stacy a list of the more than two dozen confirmed stores coming to the outlets, and there are several she likes.

The Michael Kors, the Carhart, Coach, Under Armor, Ulta, you know, we're just excited for any of those I like them all," Bailey said.

And so did Alena Robinson.

"Carhart, my husband will love that, Coach, Crocs, Janie and Jack, Levi's, New Balance, Puma, Ulta, hey, and Under Armor. That's awesome, no, that's going to be really good," Robinson said.

Alena also says the outlets will bring more traffic to her business on the Riverwalk - She Shed Salon and Boutique - and other nearby businesses.

"It's going to bring so much business to Jenks, and I mean Jobs and just so much more to do, we're excited," said Robinson.

The mall says it expects to bring 800 jobs once complete.