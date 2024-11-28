McAlester Football Coach Charged With Pointing Gun At Assistant, Coach Denies Accusations

McAlester head football coach Forrest Mazey is charged with pointing a gun at an assistant coach during a retreat over the summer. Mazey is on leave from the district and says he did nothing wrong.

The probable cause affidavit says several people saw Mazey point a gun at the assistant, who was in a hot tub at the time. The affidavit says Mazey fired a shot outside of the cabin the coaches were staying at in McCurtain County.

Attorney Tod Mercer is representing the assistant coach. Mercer says Mazey and the assistant coach had no issues before the incident.

The affidavit says several witnesses heard Mazey making jokes while pointing the gun at the victim.

“Kind of made fun of the situation, laughed about it, made fun of him for being scared,” said Mercer.

Mercer says it happened during a coach’s retreat last July. He believes it finally came to light after someone made an anonymous tip.

“Between the time period that it happened and the time period that it came to light, I think there was a lot of pressure put on these coaches not to say anything,” said Mercer.

Mercer says this is not something the victim ever expected to go through.

“His goal in life is to help young men become better young men and to coach football,” said Mercer. “He doesn’t want anything to do with this situation and wishes he would have never have been thrusted into it.”

Mazey has led the McAlester Buffaloes football team since 2019. He denies the accusations and tells News On 6 he and his attorney will fight the charges in court.

“He may suffer some consequences in between now and then that will hopefully prevent him from doing anything like that ever again,” said Mercer.

McAlester Public Schools says Mazey is on paid leave. The district says it cannot make any additional comment because it is a personnel issue.