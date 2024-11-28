Throwback Thursday: Chandler’s 1924 Turkey Giveaway

Jack Frank of TulsaFilms.com shared a video from 1924 showing the Chandler Chamber of Commerce hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway by tossing birds off the roof for locals to catch and keep for their holiday meals.

By: News On 6

Today's fun Throwback Thursday video is from Thanksgiving 1924 when the Chandler Chamber of Commerce gave away turkeys by tossing them off the roof.

At the time, people in need could gather at the Lincoln County Courthouse and wait below for a turkey to be tossed from the roof.

Whoever caught it got to keep it and cook it for their Thanksgiving meal.

The challenge wasn't so much catching the bird as it was holding on to it.