Man Dies In Shooting Involving Broken Arrow Police

A man armed with a machete was fatally shot by a Broken Arrow police officer during a domestic disturbance call Friday morning, police say.

By: News On 6

-

A man is dead after a shooting involving police officers Friday morning in Broken Arrow, police say.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said at around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance near West Gary Place and South Lions Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, BAPD said officers were confronted by an individual armed with a machete.

BAPD said one officer fired at the man, striking him, and officers on the scene rendered assistance to the man, who was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Broken Arrow police say domestic violence is one of the more violent crimes they see. "We just want to encourage people that if they find themselves in a situation that is a domestic situation or a domestic violence situation, please reach out for help. Obviously, we have someone here today that contacted us because the situation had escalated to a point where police needed to get involved and it had a tragic outcome," said Captain Josh McCoy of the Broken Arrow Police Department.

The man's name has not been released at this time. Police said the officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave. A teenager is also in custody related to the disturbance.

Broken Arrow Police released the following statement:

At this time, we are withholding the name of the individual involved to allow for proper family notifications. Our department is committed to following protocol and conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. We ask for your patience and understanding as the investigation progresses.



